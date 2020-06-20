Housing officers at South Kesteven District Council are working to help those found temporary accommodation during the Coronavirus lockdown move into more permanent homes.

During lockdown SKDC housed 51 individuals and families under the Government’s Everyone In scheme. Four council properties were adapted into houses of multiple occupation to provide emergency accommodation, which remain in use.

There has been a 27 per cent increase in people approaching the council for housing advice, support and assistance during lockdown compared with the same period last year, and a 47 per cent increase in the number of people provided with temporary accommodation.