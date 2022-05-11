The first batch of council tax rebates has been sent to households in South Kesteven.

The district council has issued almost 36,000 payments totalling £5,399,550.

The first payments were sent to residents whose council tax direct debit was due to be paid on April 1, 11 or 21.

South Kesteven District Council

Bank account details must be checked before a rebate is issued, but the next batch will be paid on May 16 for those whose council tax is due for payment on May 1 or 11.

Residents who pay on May 21 will receive their rebate the following week.

Deputy council leader Adam Stokes (Con - Grantham Springfield) said: “These one-off payments for households in council tax bands A to D are from the government to soften the blow of higher energy prices."

The council is working to issue rebates as quickly as possible, but the process may take longer for people whose bank accounts cannot be validated or those who do not pay by direct debit.

Coun Stokes added: "This does not mean their payments will be questioned or that anyone will miss out; it is simply a case of verifying the accounts match up.”

Anyone who does not pay their council tax by direct debit will be contacted by post from June 13 with details of how to apply for a rebate.