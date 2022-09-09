The council has launched a new online information hub to help households deal with the rising living costs.

South Kesteven District Council has collaborated with their partners to helps residents tackle rising costs with this new information hub.

To build on this, members of the rural and communities overview and scrutiny committee will be updated on steps being taken to support the public and businesses with the cost of living and ensure residents have access to all the information they need.

SKDC are launching a new information hub to help tackle rising living costs. (59189414)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "We totally understand that many people either will be, or are already, struggling with rising living costs.

"We feel that it is our responsibility to let people know what help and support is available that could benefit them, a relative, friend or neighbour.

"We are listening to the issues our residents are facing and realise that there are more positive actions the council can undertake, in addition to those support mechanisms we already have in place.

"We are working to help residents receive the benefits and other support they are entitled to such as housing benefit, council tax support, discretionary housing payments and discretionary council tax payments, and by working with stakeholders and voluntary sector partners, our aim is to get more information of what is available out there.

"Details on these and more payments, support and advice, can be found on our website where we share facts and web links for a wide range of support that could help.

"Key to this is a Help for Households initiative, which explains 41 different government schemes available to help with the cost of living, which can be accessed online through our website."

A working group is being proposed for SKDC to work closely with its external partners and stakeholders who can offer support.

The information hub can be found at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/costofliving.

For those who cannot go online to the SKDC website to access this information, the council will provide an alternative format on request, via its customer services department.

Contact them on 01476 406080 or via customerservices@southkesteven.gov.uk.