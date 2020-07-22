The leader of South Kesteven District Council has given a speech about the challenge of meeting housing needs across the area.

Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con) outlined ambitious plans for growth at a key housing conference by development company Larkfleet, titled Meeting the Challenges of House Building Recovery.

Coun Cooke said: “We are stronger when we stand together. Collaboration is key to meeting challenges and conquering adversity. It is also the key to success.”