Two councillors have highlighted issues in their wards with a council leader as part of a series of ‘ward walks’.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of South Kesteven District Council and a Stamford ward councillor, has begun the series of walks to get a closer look at areas he is less familiar with in the district.

He was accompanied by Coun Tim Harrison (Ind) in a visit to St Wulfram’s and he also visited Arnoldfield with Coun Paul Martin (Con) and Coun Paul Stokes (Ind).

Councillor Richard Cleaver (left) in St Wulfram's with Councillor Tim Harrison (right)

Both councillors spoke with Coun Cleaver about some of the issues in their wards and found it “great” to see a “leader taking an active interest”, said Coun Harrison.

During their walk, Coun Harrison and Coun Cleaver visited various businesses, organisations and residents.

Coun Harrison said: “We discussed the history of the town, some small issues with the market and my ideas to improve it.

“We met with a few local business owners where Richard listened to their concerns.

“We went to the BHive Community centre, where Susan Swinburn and Rob Dixon discussed the possibility of scrap bikes from the depot being donated to the Place2Bee for the guys to strip/rebuild/refurbish as a useful therapeutic activity which has the added bonus of being able to raise funds.

“We then went on to Riverside, where we spoke to residents about issues including parking, waste and maintenance.

“Later, I also met council officers there when firm plans to resolve the issues raised were agreed.

“This was followed up the same day with council officers meeting with me at Riverside when firm plans to resolve the issues were agreed.”

On a visit to the Arnoldfield ward, Coun Martin and Coun Stokes found it a “hopefully informative” visit for Coun Cleaver.

Left to right: Councillor Paul Martin, Councillor Richard Cleaver and Councillor Paul Stokes

Coun Martin said: “I can understand it is hard for someone predominantly based in Stamford to know much about Grantham, so it is vital we use these meetings to keep him in touch with our part of South Kesteven.”

Coun Martin and Coun Stokes raised issues surrounding the Poplar Farm estate.

Coun Martin added: “I raised various issues on the estate, the lack of facilities and how I want to ensure that the residents get their shop, health centre, sports facilities etc.

“Home is somewhere we should be very proud to live and bring up our children.

“It should not be a building site and for far too long the residents have seen little to no progress with these facilities.

“Now is the time to get everything moving forwards and I want to ensure my residents are fully informed, involved, and happy with the direction taken.”

Coun Cleaver has no schedule for ‘ward walks’ but will accept invitations from ward councillors.

He said: “I am very conscious that I am from Stamford but I am here to represent the whole of South Kesteven and I would like to know more about other parts of the district.

“Grantham has a lot going for it, but there are also issues that need to be tackled and I wanted to get a more personal feel for the town from those who live here and represent it at SKDC.

“Understanding the issues and concerns people have in particular areas will be a big help towards us making the right decisions for them.”