Council leaders 'concerned' and 'unconvinced' by planned changes at Grantham Hospital

Lincolnshire council leaders remain “concerned” and “unconvinced” by hospital bosses’ plans to turn parts of Grantham Hospital into a “COVID-free site – including a downgrade of the A&E department.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust plans to see A&E and non-elective patients in Grantham taken to other hospitals.

Instead, elective surgery and day cases such as chemotherapy patients would be taken from Pilgrim and Lincoln hospitals and transferred to Grantham.