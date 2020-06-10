Council leaders 'concerned' and 'unconvinced' by planned changes at Grantham Hospital
Published: 14:18, 10 June 2020
| Updated: 14:20, 10 June 2020
Lincolnshire council leaders remain “concerned” and “unconvinced” by hospital bosses’ plans to turn parts of Grantham Hospital into a “COVID-free site – including a downgrade of the A&E department.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust plans to see A&E and non-elective patients in Grantham taken to other hospitals.
Instead, elective surgery and day cases such as chemotherapy patients would be taken from Pilgrim and Lincoln hospitals and transferred to Grantham.
