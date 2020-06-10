Home   News   Article

Council leaders 'concerned' and 'unconvinced' by planned changes at Grantham Hospital

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 14:18, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 14:20, 10 June 2020

Lincolnshire council leaders remain “concerned” and “unconvinced” by hospital bosses’ plans to turn parts of Grantham Hospital into a “COVID-free site – including a downgrade of the A&E department.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust plans to see A&E and non-elective patients in Grantham taken to other hospitals.

Instead, elective surgery and day cases such as chemotherapy patients would be taken from Pilgrim and Lincoln hospitals and transferred to Grantham.

CoronavirusGranthamHealth
