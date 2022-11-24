The cost of providing street lighting in South Kesteven is set to rise by more than 300 per cent, leaders have warned.

It comes as South Kesteven District Council looks to step up its programme of replacing street lights to LED lighting.

Cabinet member for waste services and climate change, Councillor Mark Whittington, told a meeting of the Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday (November 23) that utility bills were “quite volatile”.

The electricity budget for 2022/23 was originally set at £171,000, however, this is currently forecast to reach £289,000, which is a hike of £118,000.

By 2023/24 it is currently expected to hit around £688,000, a 302.34 per cent rise on the original budget.

Coun Whittington said: "We can see what the impact of increasing utility costs could have on the cost of providing street lights."

He said if all the council’s street lights were upgraded, the cost would take 2.2 years to be paid back due to the savings made.

Coun Whittington added: "In effect, after a couple of years, we’ve paid back all the costs of the upgrade and then we can start to make some real savings."

However, he warned: “Obviously, estimates and projections around utility pricing is quite uncertain at the moment. It’s quite volatile and obviously, if utility prices change differently to that it will have an impact on the payback period.”

SKDC currently oversees around 4,000 lamps and has so far replaced 571 lamps with LEDs which it says saves around 70 per cent.

So far that has resulted in six per cent of saving for the authority and reduced carbon emissions by 14 per cent.

The upgrade was initially funded by a £100,000 injection from the council’s 'Invest to Save' budget.

Committee members praised the work being done around street lighting and made several suggestions around how that could be improved, including dimmer lights, mellower colours and motion sensitive lighting as well as “Lunar Resonant Street Lighting” which changes with the phases of the moon.