Grantham Hospital reportedly faces the prospect of losing more services, councillors heard in a bombshell announcement just now.

As the full meeting of South Kesteven District Council was drawing to a close just before 5pm, Coun Charmaine Morgan revealed that she has been told the A&E is to be downgraded to an Urgent Care Centre.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (7521442)

The Grantham Labour councillor said proposals have been made ‘in secret’ by a new Lincolnshire Community Health Services Group.

She told the meeting:” It will change the nature of the hospital.”

Service to be affected include cardiology and in-patient care, with such services transferred to Lincoln.

Orthopaedic services and patient resuscitation will also be affected.

“Only frail and elderly people will be helped.”

The proposals will go to public consultation, but coun Morgan said hospital staff have been briefed about the proposals before a formal announcement next week.

She told the meeting: “We have been let down by everyone at every level. It’s clear these changes will see people who need critical emergency care dying.

“The maximum time you can sustain life in an ambulance is 20 minutes. This is 40 minutes less than it takes to get to Lincols A&E.”

Coun Morgan added: “I am sure that the council will continue to back the campaign. Without exaggeration we are fighting for the lives of our residents.”

Further details will be reported on Monday.