A council says it will do more to reduce the environmental impact of large housing developments.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) became frustrated while serving as a member of South Kesteven District Council planning committee because he felt they had no way to force developers to consider climate change.

In September 2019, the council declared a climate emergency and pledged to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 30 per cent by 2030 and become net-zero carbon by 2050.