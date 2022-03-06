Home   News   Article

South Kesteven District Council approves climate change motion

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 06 March 2022

A council says it will do more to reduce the environmental impact of large housing developments.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) became frustrated while serving as a member of South Kesteven District Council planning committee because he felt they had no way to force developers to consider climate change.

In September 2019, the council declared a climate emergency and pledged to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 30 per cent by 2030 and become net-zero carbon by 2050.

