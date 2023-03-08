A film celebrating inspiration women associated with the district is now available to watch online.

South Kesteven District Council's 'Inspirational Women of South Kesteven' film focuses on ten women from across the district who made their mark in history in sectors such as the military, theatre, politics, nursing, philosophy and policing.

The official launch of the film was today (Wednesday) which coincides with International Women's Day. Elected members and guests attended the premiere at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

From left to right: Councillor Helen Crawford, Katie Bennington, Friends of Sandon and Ambergate, Ruth Crook, Grantham Civic Society, Sister Mary Kenefick, WO1 Melita Jarvis, Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, Julie Green, Project Nova. Photo: SKDC (62874417)

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "This film is an incredible tribute to some amazing women.

“Who knew we had such pioneers back through history, with many proving instrumental in changing how women are perceived, either in their areas of work, or their callings.

"So many of their stories were largely untold and I am proud that we have been able to highlight the impact they made."

Notable women from the Grantham area that feature in the video include:

Baroness Margaret Thatcher - Britain's first female prime minister.

Edith Smith - a vocal campaigner and Britain's first police woman to be given power of arrest when carrying out duties in Grantham during World War One.

Dame Felicity Hill - a military pioneer, one-time station commander of RAF Spitalgate and first woman air commodore.

Judy Campbell - theatrical luminary, actress and playwright from Grantham.

Victoria, Lady Welby-Gregory - a philosopher with connections to Denton and someone who defined use, meaning, interpretation and evolution of language.

Mother Magdalen (Frances Margaret Taylor) - a Crimea nurse volunteer who was born in Stoke Rochford. She supported London’s poverty-stricken women and children.

Harriet Arbuthnot - born in Fulbeck, she was at the centre of British political life in the mid-1800s.

Other women within the film that were from the district included Lilian Wyles, a Bourne-born campaigner and successful police woman.

Lady Angela Forbes, a World War campaigner and who grew up in Stamford is also featured. And also, Margaret Beaufort, also known as 'Lady of the Deepings' is featured as she was the most influential and powerful English woman of her time.

The film also features interviews with four modern experts including British historian, TV contributor, author and archaeologist Dr Elizabeth Norton.

Sister Mary Kenefick, who attended the launch, speaks as a member of the Congregation of the Poor Servants of the Mother of God, founded by Venerable Mother Magdalen Taylor.

Detective chief superintendent Kate Halpin, now retired from the Metropolitan Police, is a modern advocate for women in the police force and also features as an interviewee.

The final interview is with Baroness Sarah Hogg, Viscountess Hailsham, politician, businesswoman, TV presenter and journalist, and who was the first woman to chair a FTSE 100 company.

The film is available on the council’s YouTube channel www.youtube.com/user/SouthKestevenDC.

SKDC is encouraging residents to explore the lives of other local women, past and present, who have made an impact locally, nationally, and internationally and share stories on social media using #SKInspirationalWomen.

Story cards to highlight other inspirational women will also be available at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange.