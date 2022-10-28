Council-owned land is on the market for £750,000, with the purpose of "generating revenues to support budget planning".

A 0.65 acre site on Stonebridge Road, Grantham, owned by South Kesteven District Council, is on the market for offers of around £750,000.

The council acquired the land, which formerly housed police accommodation, from Grantham College back in 2019 and the five derelict houses on site were demolished in 2021.

The former police houses on Stonebridge Road were demolished by the district council. (45031722)

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "This site has been identified as surplus to requirements in accordance with the asset disposal strategy approved by SKDC in December 2021.

"It is currently being marketed for sale by the council’s strategic asset advisors, Banks Long & Co, and is gathering a wide range of interest which will lead to a development that will stimulate a key strategic site.

"Progress on what was a derelict site would improve the Grantham’s St Anne’s conservation area to make Grantham a more attractive place in which to live and work."

The land at Stonebridge Road, Grantham, is on the market. Credit: Banks Long and Co (60270822)

It was explained that the land was identified for sale by SKDC with "the express purpose of generating revenues to support council budget planning".

The council confirmed that income generated from the sale of the Stonebridge Road site will be used to "provide funding towards future strategic capital projects".

The spokesperson continued: "It is sensible to rationalise and dispose of assets that do not directly contribute towards the corporate plan priorities or that have become surplus to the requirements of the council.

"Proceeds from this particular site would go into the general fund as this land is not a housing asset."

The land at Stonebridge Road, Grantham, is on the market. Credit: Banks Long and Co (60270827)

After seeing the site listing, district councillor Charmaine Morgan questioned the sale of the land, adding that "we need space to build housing and it would be an ideal site".

SKDC explained that the land is not a housing asset and other sites had been identified for the purposes of housing, with the council having "several new developments of its own in the pipeline to help meet demand".

A spokesperson said: "With regard to the separate issue of housing provision, SKDC has several new developments of its own in the pipeline to help meet demand over the next five years.

"Completed projects include Kinoulton Court and Earlesfield Lane in Grantham, as well as successful new builds at Meadow Close in Bourne and Trinity Road, Stamford, with our next major site being Swinegate, Grantham.

"The council is focusing on individual homes and small to medium developments rather than the large council estates of the past.

"This programme of house building will ultimately help prevent homelessness and overcrowding by providing some of the new homes required across the district."