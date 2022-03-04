Dog walkers could end up being fined for being caught without bags to clean up after their pets.

Rushcliffe Borough Council is looking to impose a public space protection order for the control of dog-related anti-social behaviour.

The Conservative-run authority will meet next week to discuss the proposals, which will then need approval by full council.

Rushcliffe Arena, home of Rushcliffe Borough Council. (55245631)

Public Space Protection Orders are designed to control individuals or groups from committing anti-social behaviour in a public space.

Failure to abide by an order may result in a fixed penalty of £100, with an early repayment reduction to £60.

If not paid, it may result in prosecution, with a maximum fine £1,000 for most offences.

The council undertook two consultations, and the results were positive.

Following the consultations, it is proposed that the Public Space Protection Orders includes the following controls:

Dog Fouling:

The proposed order largely reinforces the previous dog fouling order but, importantly, covers all land in the borough to which the public have access.

It creates a new offence requiring a person in charge of a dog on land (described above) to have with them an appropriate means to pick up dog faeces deposited by that dog, subject to certain exemptions.

Dogs to be kept on leads in specified areas:

The proposed order specifies certain areas where dogs must be kept on a lead.

The only area where this is to be mandated is designated and signed areas within Rushcliffe Country Park.

Dog Exclusion Areas:

The proposed order specifies certain areas where dogs are excluded (not permitted).

It proposes that this applies to all children’s play areas, multi-use games areas, skate parks and gym equipment zones which are either fenced or enclosed.

Costs will be contained in existing budgets. This will include the requirement for additional signs, which is expected to cost in the region of £1,500.

Enforcement will predominantly be undertaken by WISE, the enforcement contractor, which will be undertaken on a cost neutral basis.

It is recommended that the proposal for the public space protection order be endorsed and recommended for approval by full council at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.