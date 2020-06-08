Council plans to build 65 homes on open space in Grantham
Published: 17:31, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 17:32, 08 June 2020
A patch of green open space popular with families and dog walkers could be turned into a housing estate.
South Kesteven District Council wants to build 65 council-owned properties on the site of the former Blessed Hugh More School site in Grantham.
The 2.8-hectare site in in the Harrowby ward, to the east, and is bounded by Rosetti Court, Tennyson Avenue, Burns Close, Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive.
Read moreGranthamHomes NewsHuman Interest
More by this authorMarie Bond