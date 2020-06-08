Home   News   Article

Council plans to build 65 homes on open space in Grantham

By Marie Bond
Published: 17:31, 08 June 2020
 Updated: 17:32, 08 June 2020

A patch of green open space popular with families and dog walkers could be turned into a housing estate.

South Kesteven District Council wants to build 65 council-owned properties on the site of the former Blessed Hugh More School site in Grantham.

The 2.8-hectare site in in the Harrowby ward, to the east, and is bounded by Rosetti Court, Tennyson Avenue, Burns Close, Windsor Drive, Scotney Drive and Sandringham Drive.

