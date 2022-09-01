The district council has signed up to support small businesses across South Kesteven.

On Tuesday, August 30, Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council, signed up to work with the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to mutually support the district's independent businesses as many local employers face ongoing cost, supply and labour pressures.

The federation's local development manager Katrina Pierce co-signed the partnership pledge, marking an official renewal of the SME-focussed (small and medium enterprises) relationship that was first forged during the Covid-19 response.

Councillor Cooke and Katrina Pierce. Credit: SKDC (59034659)

Coun Cooke said: "Small businesses are vital to support local growth across all our communities. Multiple lockdowns saw the Federation of Small Businesses and local and combined authorities working together, to support small businesses to survive during this incredibly difficult period.

"The nature of challenge has shifted for SME's and there are some urgent and ongoing difficulties that mean the nature of support has to evolve.

"That's why I am proud to sign the FSB Local Leadership Partnership on behalf of South Kesteven District Council to further enhance our relationship with FSB and enable us to work closer together to give meaningful and relevant support our local businesses."

The agreement is based on three key commitments from SKDC to:

Work with FSB to develop supportive policy for small business as set out in the local leadership guide.

Establish a culture of parity of focus between the district's residents and small business.

Create or continue with the post of a small business champion and single point of contact officer within the council.

FSB's development manager Katrina Pierce said: "South Kesteven really stepped up wherever possible to care for the districts small businesses during Covid, but those same firms need new support given the current cost of doing business crisis.

"It'll take changes to ensure the local environment remains hospitable for SME's as they navigate new and numerous challenges. I am so pleased that South Kesteven has actively committed to working with us as a local leadership partner so we can begin collaborating on that work."

SKDC and FSB will now hold regular local leadership meetings to develop policy and support for local SME's.

The council now joins Lincolnshire County Council as the latest FSB local leadership partner within the county.