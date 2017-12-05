Council postpones ‘farcical’ Grantham street lighting debate

A South Kesteven District council meeting to discuss street lighting alternatives will now take place behind closed doors in January.

Members of the Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee were due to discuss different street lighting options during their public meeting this morning.

A number of options have been explored to reduce the current energy bill and carbon footprint, and also potentially the cost of the maintenance contract, including install LED lighting which is estimated will save approximately 83 per cent on the energy bill and reduce the energy bill from £121,000 to approximately £20,570.

But discussions have now been postponed after chairman Coun Mike Exton recommended that all the options proposed are discussed in more detail during a working group session, which will only be open to council members.

Coun Nick Craft said: “I came to this meeting prepared to discuss street lighting. I want the meeting to be in public and not behind closed doors.”

Coun Ashley Baxter, who is proposing several different options that do not involve turning the lights off at night, said: “I am disappointed that all the options recommend switching streetlights off across the district, between midnight and 5.30. I believe that such a decision would be unpopular, unsafe, unnecessary and contrary to the best interests of residents across South Kesteven.”

After the recommendation was passed, Coun Nick Craft described the meeting as ‘farcical’ and left.