A property has been closed after South Kesteven District Council won a closure order through the courts to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour.

The tenant and all visitors have been banned from a council property in Grantham after anti-social incidents were reported to the council’s housing team and its partners.

They included late night disturbances, suspected drug misuse and rowdy and nuisance behaviour.

South Kesteven District Council has closed one of its properties in Grantham after reports of drug misuse and anti-social behaviour. (53133706)

SKDC’s housing department first won an injunction to prevent a named intruder going into or near the council property, in Grantham, before securing a full three-month closure order.

The council is currently providing temporary accommodation for the tenant and will work with them to find a suitable new and safe home for them.

The three-month closure order bans the tenant and all visitors to the property. Only the council or the emergency services are currently permitted to enter.

Cabinet member for housing and property, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “This is a positive result for SKDC, its partners and the local residents.

“They were having to put up with offensive anti-social behaviour from this property, so I am pleased that action has been taken to help solve the problem.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable. Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own home and this demonstrates that we will take action where required.”

A copy of the closure order has been displayed outside the flat and anyone breaching the order could be arrested and, if found guilty, could face a punishment of up to 51 weeks in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

The council achieved this with support from Lincolnshire Police, which helped with service of notice and obtaining evidence of breaches of the injunction and criminal activity.