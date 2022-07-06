The next stage of the roll out of the £150 energy rebate payment to eligible residents of South Kesteven is now under way.

South Kesteven District Council has already distributed £150 payments to over 40,000 residents who pay their council tax by direct debit and whose bank account validation checks were confirmed.

Around 15,000 non-validated customers and those who do not pay by direct debit will now be receiving a letter in the post which will include a barcode.

Adam Stokes (46585876)

The barcode is for a £150 voucher, which can be redeemed from any Post Office branch. Residents will need to take their letter and provide a valid form of identification from a list included in it.

Once the Post Office is satisfied identification has been proved the voucher can be redeemed, either in cash or be credited to a bank account of the resident's choice.

Letters to residents will now begin to be issued.

SKDC’s cabinet member for finance and leisure, Councillor Adam Stokes, said: “The letters will tell residents everything they need to know about claiming their payment. A staggered delivery has been arranged so that we can help manage demand so please bear with us while we work through them.”

The rebate is for people who live in Council Tax bands A-D and is designed to help with gas and electric bills.

Coun Stokes said: “We are very aware of the increases in the cost of living that residents are facing and are working as fast as we can to make the outstanding payments, but have to make sure that the system is safe and secure.”

More information is available at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltaxenergyrebate and all enquiries should be emailed to energyrebate@southkesteven.gov.uk

