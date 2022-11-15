A council that ‘supports LGBTQ+ rights’ has been accused of investing more than £120 million in Qatar’s state bank.

South Kesteven District Council was named in a list of 20 councils by The Guardian newspaper and news website. The council denies the amount but has so far not provided a statement to the Journal.

The Guardian says the council has been investing in the Gulf state since 2017, and puts South Kesteven as the second largest investor in the bank, after the unitary council for Argyll and Bute in Scotland.

Rainbow flag

Qatar, which is hosting the Fifa World Cup from November 20, punishes same-sex relations with up to seven years in prison. It has been criticised for its human rights record, including its treatment of migrant workers.

Nina Van Dyck, from LGBTQ+ Stamford Social Group, and Yvette Diaz-Munoz, who chairs Stamford Diversity Group, have written to South Kesteven District Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con - Casewick) urging him to investigate the claims as a matter of urgency.

In their letter, they expressed “profound concern” at The Guardian’s claims and said the article spells out the hypocrisy of the council having flown a rainbow flag above the Bourne Corn Exchange during LGBT history month.

They added: “Qatar National Bank is the state lender in Qatar, a country which taxpayers should have huge ethical concerns about - where homosexuality is illegal and where ‘fans who display rainbow flags at next month’s World Cup may have them confiscated ‘for their own protection’.”

Stamford town councillor Shaun Ford has expressed concern to the Journal's sister newspaper, The Stamford Mercury, that South Kesteven District Council “may have invested into a regime where the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people are so severely infringed, not to mention the appalling Qatari record on health and safety of migrant workers”.

He added: “I feel certain that the people of Stamford would not want their money used in this way – particularly at a time when those public funds could be much better employed to support local communities who are facing the financial crisis here.”

Coun Cooke said he was looking into the matter and would make a statement once he had the facts.