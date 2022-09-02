The Red Ensign Flag was raised by the district council today (September 2) to mark Merchant Navy Day.

South Kesteven District Council raised the flag outside the council chamber in St Peter's Green.

Merchant Navy Association and Royal British Legion officials joined scouts and guides representatives, elected members, and council staff for the annual flag-raising.

Councillor Adam Stokes (left) holds the Red Ensign with Captain John Sail. Credit: SKDC (59063146)

Council chairman Councillor Helen Crawford welcomed guests and read out a statement by HRH, The Earl of Wessex KG GCVO, the Merchant Navy Association charity president, saying: "On this Merchant Navy Day, I very much hope you will support this campaign by Seafarers UK to remember the sacrifices, salute the courage and support the future of the often unsung personnel of our Merchant Navy.

"Too often they are the forgotten or invisible service. By raising the Red Ensign you will ensure that at least on this day they are remembered. Your act will mean so much to their families and to the retired, but most especially to those at sea."

This was followed by Captain John Sail, Merchant Navy Association national vice-chairman, who read out the Sea Farers poem, and finally Father Stuart Cradduck from St Wulfram’s Church who delivered a prayer of thanksgiving.

The flag will fly until Monday, September 5.