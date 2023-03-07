The council received over 1,500 reports of fly-tipping in 2022.

Out of the 1,533 reports South Kesteven District Council received items that were regularly found included used furniture, building waste, white goods and tyres.

However, there were only three successful prosecutions as the majority of cases were of a type which would be unlikely to contain evidence.

Pile of rubbish, rotting after being fly tipped and left in an urban alleyway. Demonstrates anti-social behaviour. (62000401)

In order for formal action to be taken, there must be sufficient evidence of a person being responsible or an admission of guilt.

One of these led to an individual being sentenced to nine months in prison, although this was later reduced to six months for an early plea.

A number of cases resulted in fixed penalty notices being issued alongside Community Orders.

In addition, 18 fixed penalty notices of £150 each were also issued by the Neighbourhoods Team for littering offences.

The new figures were published as part of a Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership report from Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for People and Safer Communities.

The report read: “In South Kesteven, 1,533 reports of fly-tipping were received during 2022. This is down on 2021.

“The majority of these reports were of a type which would be unlikely to contain evidence leading to the person responsible e.g. furniture, building waste, white goods, tyres etc.

“Of the total reports, 417 were visited and assessed by the Neighbourhoods team as they were of a type which may contain evidence e.g. bagged waste.

“A number of investigations resulted in fixed penalty notices being issued as an alternative to prosecution.

“This approach can be more proportionate than prosecution when the fly-tipping is small scale or a householder transfers their waste to another person without complying with their duty of care.”

Of the incidents reported to SKDC in 2022, 127 of these were in Grantham, a Freedom of Information act found.

Fly-tipping incidents can be reported to SKDC by going to its website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping.

Or anyone can report incidents by calling 01476 406080.