South Kesteven District Council has been awarded a gold award for its work with the Armed Forces community.

The council has received the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award, which is for employers who commit to key responsibilities on housing and employment of service personnel.

SKDC received its Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award for outstanding support to the Armed Forces community, and it is one of only 18 organisations across the East Midlands to hold this status.

SKDC have received the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award for their work towards helping the Forces community. (57949650)

A spokesperson for the council said: "It is an honour for the district council to receive this award.

"South Kesteven has a proud military history and we take our responsibilities towards current and former Armed Forces personnel, and their families, extremely seriously.

"The award recognises our commitment to supporting them in every way that we can.

"A key part of our role is to inspire others to do the same, and we actively encourage businesses and other organisations to sign the Armed Forces Covenant, engage with the Employer Recognition Scheme and support our Armed Forces on all fronts."

To win an award, organisations must provide 10 extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, Reserves, and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, as well as spouses and partners of those serving in the armed forces.

Organisations must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

Bruce Spencer, the Ministry of Defence's regional employer engagement director for the East Midlands added: "We are absolutely thrilled that so many local organisations have been recognised with this Gold Award.

"It has been a difficult couple of years and despite that, they have gone above and beyond to ensure our Armed Forces community is supported.

"They should be very proud of this significant achievement."

