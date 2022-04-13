Plans to convert a disused social club into homes are likely to be refused after the developer failed to agree affordable housing contributions.

An application to partially demolish the former Westgate Social Club in Grantham and create 15 homes is once again going before the South Kesteven District Council Planning Committee, with the proposal likely to be refused.

A recent fire at Westgate Social Club last month during a music festival was the latest of multiple blazes at the site over the last two years.

What the development could look like between Westgate and Greyfriars (42560175)

The development gained permission in October 2021, with one of the conditions for approval being a commutable sum of £160,000 to be paid by the developer to SKDC instead of providing affordable housing on the site.

However, since October, the applicant has indicated to planning officers that they are unable to agree to the obligations, as paying the sum "would make the development unviable".

The officer report states that the applicant "has failed to provide any viability evidence to substantiate the argument that the payment of such planning obligations would render the development scheme unviable".

Therefore, despite gaining permission in October, the proposal is now recommended for authorisation of the assistant director for planning to refuse it at a meeting set for April 21 at 1pm.