The district council is redeploying staff so that it can continue to provide its waste collection services as normal.

Refuse collectors have been receiving messages of support from residents as they do their rounds emptying bins.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "One of our critical services is the collection of domestic waste and recycling, and we are deploying staff from other parts of the council to maintain this vital service.

SKDC is maintaining refuse collections throughout the district. (33041736)

"All refuse collections remain on schedule thanks to our amazing crews who have been inundated with thank you messages on line, taped to bins and even in vehicle windows. This is greatly appreciated."

Coun Cooke added: "Our waste collection crews take every precaution on their rounds to stay safe and to protect the safety of our residents. Washing your hands before and after moving your bin and wiping down handles are simple step you can take to help keep us all safe."

The council tweeted a warning today asking residents to 'repsect social distancing rules' if they needed to talk to the bin crews while they were on their rounds.