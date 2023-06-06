The district council has redeveloped a derelict building into three new homes to accommodate its most vulnerable homeless individuals.

The three single-bed units in Riverside have been redeveloped by South Kesteven District Council, thanks to £62,000 of Homes England funding. SKDC has contributed around £120,000 towards the redevelopment.

The units are fully furnished to meet basic needs and the added properties enable the council to offer accommodation as part of its statutory obligations to support homeless people.

SKDC housing officers Helen Brown (left) and Pippa Bryden (right) at the Riverside units. Photo: SKDC

Councillor Phil Dilks, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “SKDC works both with the homeless and with those at risk of becoming homeless.

“This accommodation offers a more stable environment than the hotels or B&Bs that we currently use and will give individuals a real opportunity to make changes to their current circumstances.

The interior of the Riverside units. Photo: SKDC

“People will be supported through a personal housing plan to enable security and future stabilisation, this could include access to education and or employment and future secure accommodation.

“Ultimately, our role is to prevent homelessness wherever possible, by helping those at risk to solve whatever problems may lead to an individual or family becoming homeless.”

The location of the accommodation also ensures key support and facilities can be accessed by individuals.

The units are owned by the council and form part of its temporary accommodation offer.

Photo: SKDC

Anyone currently homeless should call the SKDC on 01476 406080 for assistance.

If an individual has nowhere to stay tonight and it is outside of our usual office hours, please call the council’s emergency helpline on 01476 590044.