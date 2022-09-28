Council leaders have expressed regret that hopes the University of Lincoln would open a facility in Grantham haven’t come to pass.

It originally had been planned that a university centre would open in the upper floor of the Savoy cinema multiplex building.

However, South Kesteven District Council are now finalising their own plans to move into the space and leave behind their outdated headquarters.

The current SKDC offices on St Peters Hill. (59628610)

A contract of up to £250,000 was approved on Thursday to get work underway, with hopes of moving in by Christmas.

Council leader Kelham Cooke remarked it was disappointing that remote learning meant the university was no longer interested opening a centre in the town.

“It is a sad place to be as I think we would all have liked the university space to work. But the working practices have changed and they no longer require it,” he told South Kesteven’s cabinet.

The University Technology and Innovation Centre was intended to offer apprenticeships, diplomas and short courses for south Lincolnshire.

Alliance SK leader Councillor Ashley Baxter pointed out that the Greater Lincolnshire LEP had contributed £2million to the building’s construction to fund a university centre.

Councillor Cooke confirmed that there were ongoing talks with the LEP about what the financial implications would be.

Other members shared their thoughts about the rise of online learning over physical classrooms.

Councillor Mark Whittington said: “I am currently concluding a part-time Masters degree in History. Pre-Covid, I was going into Lincoln one day per week. But within a few days of Covid striking, it moved over to working remotely and I haven’t been in since then.

“It’s made universities realise they can change the way they offer courses, which of course improves access.”

Councillor Cooke wondered if part of the university experience was lost in this way.

“As much as it makes it more open, I don’t think I would have had the same experience being at home rather than travelling to university,” he said.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “The University of Lincoln provides a range of programmes to support businesses and local economies, including our innovative Executive Development programme, which we have delivered in Grantham.

“The university will continue to work with local authorities such as SKDC to find opportunities to sustain this important work in the future.”

Work on the council’s new headquarters is set to begin in October.

It will replace the council’s current space on St Peter’s Hill, which will be cheaper, more modern and allow staff to work more effectively.