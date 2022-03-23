With the weather getting warmer, the council are reminding gardeners to sign up to a green waste recycling service.

South Kesteven District Council’s green waste recycling service runs fortnightly and offers a convenient way to recycle garden waste.

Flowers, plants, leaves, hedge trimmings, grass cuttings, bark, weeds, twigs and small branches can all go in the green bin.

Councillor Mark Whittington, SKDC cabinet member for waste services, said: “Let SKDC continue make your gardening life easier by re-subscribing your garden waste collection for 2022/23. Your permit costs the same regardless of when it is bought so it makes sense to buy early to ensure maximum benefit right throughout the collection season.

“The small increase this year is required to cover the rising costs of running and providing the service; it is reviewed periodically to ensure the price is the right level to achieve full cost-recovery, based on our income and expenditure projections.

“By asking for an annual contribution for this non-statutory service we also ensure that those who want a garden waste collection service can continue to receive it without imposing a charge on those who don’t wish to use it.”

New members pay an annual fee to join the service and there is no limit to the number of garden waste bins they can have.

Thousands of households are already taking advantage of the service which costs existing customers £49 for the year (£44 if paid online or by direct debit).

Meanwhile, new customers would pay £80 by direct debit (Bin £26; Delivery £10; Fee £44) or £85 if they pay by phone or in person.

All green waste collected across the district is taken to a local facility where it is turned into compost suitable for agricultural use.

And if customers register using direct debit, they will qualify for a discount via southkesteven.gov.uk/greenbin