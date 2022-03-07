South Kesteven District Council has renewed its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant as a further show of support for the military community.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of the council, has took part in a Covenant signing on Tuesday, March 1 with Lt Col Jonathan Buxton, commanding officer at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

The new document includes updated pledges to reflect Covenant guidance which is now enshrined in law by the Armed Forces Act, which gained Royal Assent in Parliament.

SKDC first signed the Covenant in 2012, and is a shared promise that all British armed forces personnel, veterans and their families, will not suffer any disadvantages because of their service.

Coun Cooke said: "I am extremely proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant on behalf of South Kesteven District Council.

"There are an estimated 8,000 military veterans living within South Kesteven and we take our responsibilities towards them extremely seriously.

"We also enjoy an extremely positive relationship with the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, and we are fortunate to have an incredible military heritage across our district.

"We have renewed our commitment to recognise the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and will be encouraging others to sign the Covenant."

Lt Colonel Buxton said: "The Army has had a close connection with Grantham ever since the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks became the Central Volunteer Headquarters of the Royal Corps of Transport in October 1976, taking on responsibility for the former RAF Spitalgate site which opened in 1915.

"It is a wonderful opportunity today to reinvigorate that bond through this re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant. This will ensure that all British Armed Forces personnel, veterans and their families are treated with fairness and with no disadvantage because of their service."

SKDC has pledged to observe the principles of the Armed Forces Act across all aspects of council working, and to encourage businesses and partners to engage with the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, under which the council currently holds a silver award.

The scheme encourages employers to support the military and inspire others to do the same.

The ceremony was witnessed by Army representatives and SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, councillor Annie Mason, chairman councillor Breda-Rae Griffin, Mayor of Grantham and Armed Forces Champion councillor Dean Ward, chief executive Karen Bradford and Bruce Spencer, the reserve forces and cadets association regional employer engagement director.

SKDC action to support veterans included a survey to identify facing ex-military, and the launch of the council's own Armed Forces Discount card.

Since 2018 the council has shared an Armed Forces Officer with Rutland County Council and Harborough District Council, ensuring staff awareness of Covenant legislation, but not has its own dedicated Armed Forces Officer.

The council has also approved discretionary funding of more than £200,000 to commemorate its military heritage since 2018, including restoring Wyndham Park as a World War One Memorial Park, planting the Hereos Commemorative Orchard and staging museum and church exhibitions.