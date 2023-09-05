A council’s community awards has received over 100 nominations.

South Kesteven District Council’s SK Community Awards nominations are now closed.

Judges will meet later this month to decide the shortlists across all categories before the awards ceremony in October.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The depth and variety of nominations is absolutely amazing, highlighting people and organisations deserving of a spotlight and yet who otherwise might not be recognised.

“The celebration event in October promises to be a great evening, and we look forward to sharing stories of the most amazing people.

“I feel proud to be part of these awards.”

The Health and Wellbeing Award has received the highest number of nominations, followed by the Lifetime Champion Award.

The other categories in the awards include Inspirational Young Person, Business and the Community, Community in Bloom, Urban Space and The Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty Award.