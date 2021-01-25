Council says there is no bin collection in Grantham due to snow and ice

There will be no bin collections in South Kesteven today because of snow and ice.

South Kesteven District Council has asked residents to keep their bins out so that they can be collected at some point during the week.

In a tweet this morning the council said: "Please leave it out as normal and we'll do out best to clear them all during the rest of this week.

Rubbish collection sotck image. Picture: Urbaser (43862563)

" Thank you for your patience as we put safety first. (Please tell your friends and neighbours)."