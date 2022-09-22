The council is seeking feedback on its proposed plans for polling stations across South Kesteven.

South Kesteven District Council has begun a review on some polling stations across the district, and it is now looking for feedback from voters.

The aim of the review is to ensure people have appropriate facilities for voting and that polling places are accessible to all electors.

Any elector in the South Kesteven area can make representations and include proposals for specified alternative polling places.

The location of the polling places that are being considered as part of the review include:

Bourne East ward

Deeping St James ward

Grantham Barrowby Gate

Grantham Earlesfield ward

Grantham Harrowby ward

Grantham Springfield ward

Grantham St Wulfram's ward

Isaac Newton ward (South Witham and Stoke Rochford)

Peascliffe & Ridgeway ward (Belton & Manthorpe)

Stamford All Saints ward

The full details and proposed changes can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/pollingreview.

SKDC wants feedback from local groups and individuals, and comments on the proposals can be submitted by email to elections@southkesteven.gov.uk by Friday, October 7.

To make representations in writing, send it to Electoral Services, Polling Places Review, South Kesteven District Council, Council Offices, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ.

The feedback details will be published as part of the review, and then a report outlining the proposals will be debated at a full council meeting on Thursday, November 24.