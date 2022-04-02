Council seeks feedback from residents on latest Housing Allocations Policy

South Kesteven District Council is inviting feedback from residents and partners on its revised and updated Housing Allocations Policy.

The new draft will help to ensure that sufficient accommodation is provided to housing register applicants who are experiencing challenging circumstances, and has been created to reflect the needs of vulnerable people.

The draft policy includes a move to a new choice-based lettings system. This will see available social and affordable rented housing vacancies advertised directly on the council/s housing website which will help open up choice and hopefully increase engagement.

Eligible applicants will be able to register a bid on any suitable properties.

Councillor Robert Reid, cabinet member for housing, said: “It is vital that we review and adopt a policy that’s fit for purpose, incorporating current legislation and national policy changes including those relating to domestic abuse and armed forces personnel.

“Our Housing Allocations Policy details our updated priorities for allocating social housing, which provides us with the opportunity to better match those most in need with suitable housing and to use our housing resources as effectively as possible.

The consultation period closes on 15th April and residents and local partners are invited to share their views and provide feedback to help progress the policy.

Councillor Reid added: “We value residents’ views and want them to come forward and share their thoughts as part of this consultation, ensuring we adopt a policy that is representative of the community. It’s a working document so all suggestions are welcome to get this policy right.”

You can access the updated policy here: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/housingpolicy