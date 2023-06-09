The district council is looking to recruit more landlords to work with them to provide accomodation for the homeless.

South Kesteven District Council is seeking new accomodation options within and outside South Kesteven to meet the housing needs that cannot be met with the current housing available.

SKDC has tenants ready to move in and it can offer help to set up a tenancy, without charging fees or a percentage of the rental income.

South Kesteven District Council

Councillor Phil Dilks, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “As a housing provider, we need to support a wide spectrum of tenants with a range of family size and requirements – who we will support to sustain their tenancy on a long-term basis.

“The council won’t charge landlords any fees and can even provide incentives to ease the setting up of a tenancy.

“These new partnerships will provide more rental homes for people facing homelessness, which in some cases support some of the most vulnerable people in our district.

“Emergency or temporary accommodation should be just that, with SKDC working in collaboration to provide long-term sustainable housing.”

SKDC will also provide support to private landlords by using its links to the legal service, property inspection work and the provision of tenancy advice.

If a landlord is looking to let their property either within SK or further afield, they can get in touch with SKDC by phone on 01476 406080 or by email at housingadvice@southkesteven.gov.uk.