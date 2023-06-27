The district council is launching its final consultation ahead of the creation of a town council.

Before South Kesteven District Council makes its final decision on the town council, it wants to build on the public feedback from earlier consultations.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “We are asking if people agree with the proposed warding arrangements for the new town council and the number of town councillors they think is appropriate.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

“There are only a few questions, but answering them is really important for the future of Grantham and I would urge everyone to have their say.

“We need as many people as possible to take part so that we know what they think about the proposed features of a new level of local representation which will govern how some local services are financed, administered and delivered.”

Residents, businesses and key stakeholders are invited to fill in the questionnaire at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/GranthamCGR.

The Community Governance Review consultation runs from June 26 until August 7.

Full details, including timetables, earlier consultation results, current administrative arrangements and the aims of the review are available online at the website above.

For more information, people can also contact SKDC’s Democratic Services team by phone on 01476 406080 or email at cgr@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Printed copies of the survey are also available on request.