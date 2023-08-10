A council is seeking views from the public as they aim to “refresh powers” that tackle anti-social behaviour in public spaces.

South Kesteven District Council has launched the consultation to find out whether the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO’s) should be renewed, amended or new ones introduced.

PSPO’s are applied to specific areas that have been identified that may have a negative impact on the community’s quality of life.

South Kesteven District Council

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “These orders are not about restricting responsible behaviour – they offer a way of helping to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour that can damage communities.

“By letting us know if they agree with the existing and proposed orders, residents will be helping to inform our approach to tackling anti-social behaviour.

“Taking part in the consultation will also enable people to highlight specific areas of concern, which will be used by the council’s neighbourhoods team to direct its regular patrols.”

PSPO’s were issued under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and last up to three years.

In 2017, they were introduced across the district covering dog fouling, dogs on leads, dog exclusion and alcohol control.

They were then renewed again in 2020.

In South Kesteven, existing PSPO’s require anyone in charge of a dog in a public place to pick up their pet’s waste, keep their dog on a lead no more than one metre long when asked to do so by an authorised officer and keep dogs out of enclosed play areas.

Another order in place means people can be asked by an officer to stop drinking alcohol in a specified area and hand over any open alcohol container.

The order, which covers Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping town centres, does not stop people drinking in public spaces, only drinking that causes a nuisance to others.

People who fail to comply with a PSPO could face prosecution and fines up to £1,000 or be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

Anyone who wishes to take part in the survey can do so at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SKPSPO23 or scan the QR code.

This consultation runs until Wednesday, September 6.