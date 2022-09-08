South Kesteven District Council has sent official condolences to Buckingham Palace on behalf of the council and residents following the death of The Queen.

As a mark of respect the Union Flag is being flown at half-mast on council flag poles until the morning following Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

South Kesteven District Council chairman Helen Crawford said: “It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of our Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth ll.

Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: PA (59192377)

“My sorrow at this time is shared with councillors and officers of the council and, I am sure, all residents across the whole of South Kesteven District, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by our longest-reigning monarch.

“During her reign the Queen visited the district on a number of occasions, including a visit to Stamford and Burghley in the summer of 1961 and a subsequent visit in June 2012 for her Diamond Jubilee.

“As a district we have all greatly valued her leadership, longevity and dutiful dignity and I like to think she had special memories of South Kesteven.

“As a mark of respect some of my engagements may need to be postponed at this sad time.”

South Kesteven District Council has opened condolence books at two locations in each town: Grantham Mayor’s Parlour and St Wulfram’s Church; Stamford Mayor’s Parlour and All Saints' Church; Market Deeping Mayor’s Parlour and St Guthlac’s Church; Bourne Corn Exchange and Bourne Abbey Church.

The books will be available from 9am until 6pm each day until midday after Her Majesty’s State Funeral.

The council will join with the national observance of a two minute silence at 11am on the day of the State Funeral.

Flowers can be laid at St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, St Mary’s Church, Stamford, at the Well Head in South Street, Bourne and Riverside Park, Market Deeping.