A district council is set to approve a £3.5 million contract for a developer to build 20 sheltered flats in Grantham town centre, partially on a car park.

When South Kesteven District Council's cabinet meets tomorrow (Tuesday), it is recommended to award a contract of £3,519,690 to Lindum Group for the development of a new social housing development of 20 flats in Swinegate.

It will see the council-owned Watergate car park lose 16 spaces to make room for the development, and there may be some disruption to the car park while the building work is carried out.

A sketch of what the Swinegate flats could look like. Credit: SKDC (53254245)

Plans for the 20 sheltered flats were given the green light back in May 2022, with the proposal including a communal area and the demolition of an outbuilding behind 44-46 Watergate.

The scheme includes one- and two-bedroom flats for people on the SKDC housing register, and is specifically aimed at residents who do not have access to vehicles and therefore who may be cut off from accessing Grantham in their current properties.

The land at 20B Swinegate Grantham, which is adjacent to Watergate car park, was purchased by SKDC in 2018 for £205,000 with full planning permission for the build of nine apartments.

In 2019, SKDC purchased two buildings adjacent to the land at 20B Swinegate, 20 Swinegate and a listed building to the rear of 44 Watergate.

The site on which 20 social housing apartments are set to be built. (42828660)

The report that will be presented to SKDC cabinet said that the average annual income of the Watergate car park over a three-year period was £109,400, around £1,152 per space per year.

"On this basis a loss of an additional 16 car parking spaces would amount to £18,400pa of income," the report continued.

"However, a recent survey identified that on average the car park operates at an average 75 per cent capacity and therefore the loss of car parking spaces is not considered to be detrimental to the viability and demand for spaces can still be met."

