Council staff observe one minute's silence in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:07, 29 April 2020
 | Updated: 13:11, 29 April 2020

Council staff observed one minute's silence yesterday for key workers who have died of coronavirus.

Staff on duty at South Kesteven District Council stopped work, where it was safe to do so, to pay their respects. Council vehicles, including bin lorries, stopped as part of the observation.

People all over the UK observed the one minute's silence. More than 100 NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.

