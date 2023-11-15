Plans have been submitted to build a new £8 million waste depot in Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council has submitted the plans for the construction of the new depot in Turnpike Close, Grantham, moving waste collection services away from Alexandra Road.

In September, SKDC approved the funding for the depot, with the project being regarded as a “significant investment in our district’s future”, said Councillor Rhys Baker (Green, Bourne Austerby) at the time.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

SKDC seeks full planning permission to build a two storey main building with combined vehicle workshops, office space, staff facilities and separate stores.

It also proposes to build a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) yard, with 55 spaces for HGVs, 38 spaces for light goods vehicles (LGV) alongside fuel and wash facilities.

The plans also include a separate car park for 120 vehicles, plus eight blue badge spaces and five motorcycle spaces.

Access for lorries will be at the south of the site with a proposed new entrance from Turnpike Close.

There will also be separate access for cars with a reduced entrance and exit on Turnpike Road.

The proposed development will be in the site of the former Fenland Foods, which closed down in 2018.

No demolition is needed as the site is already cleared.