Council Tax rebates of £150 are due to be issued by the district council from April 25 in response to energy price rises.

The one-off cash payments from the Government are non-returnable and are aimed at softening the blow of higher prices for households in council tax bands A to D.

South Kesteven District Council says rebates are likely to benefit tens of thousands of residents across the district and payments will be made automatically to all those who pay their council tax by direct debit.

Councillor Adam Stokes, deputy leader of the council, said: "We are keen to distribute this money as quickly as possible and our staff are working to identify eligible households so that we can get payments under way.

"Anyone paying council tax by direct debit will receive their £150 directly into their bank account. We would urge those who do not yet pay by direct debit to set one up - that way we can get the rebate paid quickly and easily.

“If anyone is not happy to pay by direct debit, we will contact them and arrange to collect their details to pay the £150. They do not need to contact us.”

SKDC estimates that there are approximately 14,500 households that are not set up for direct debit payments and is taking steps to ensure that rebates are handled safely.

To set up a direct debit, go to https://bit.ly/38lmqZw