Lincolnshire County Council leaders agreed to raise council tax by the full amount of 4.99 per cent, amounting to an extra £71 per year for residents in a Band D property.

This is the highest of the three options which were being considered by the council today (Tuesday).

However, an extra £7m will be invested in Lincolnshire’s roads as the council says it’s in a stronger than expected position.

Lincolnshire County Council Executive recommend a council tax increase of 4.99 per cent Photo: LDRS (62300023)

The rise will be made up of a 2.99 per cent general precept rise and 2 per cent adult social care rise.

The rise was approved by the council’s executive, and is expected to be signed off by full council next week.

Leader Councillor Martin Hill said the rise will help to prepare the council in case inflation and energy prices continue to cause pressure.

Lincolnshire County Council tax rise Photo: LCC (62300030)

“For the moment we’re in a fairly strong place compared to a lot of other councils, which are talking about spending cuts. We’ve been cautious and prudent,” he said.

“We received a better settlement than anticipated from the government.

“However, there are some financial icebergs on the horizon, including children’s and adult’s services.

“The majority of councils who are responsible for social care will be making 5 per cent rises, which is expected by the government.”

Only £3.4milion will be drawn from the council’s reserves to balance the budget.

An additional £7million will be allocated to highways across 2023/24, being spent on pedestrian crossings, footpaths, network improvements and Traffic Regulation Orders.

“Roads are always the number one issue for residents. We are aiming to clear the backlog with TROs over the next year, putting into effect the changes that district councils and residents want,” Coun Hill said.

Councillor Tom Smith described the rise as “a necessary evil to continue doing things we need to do for residents.”

Executive committee members said the county was weathering economic problems well compared to other areas.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell said: “Listening to colleagues around the country, we are lucky in Lincolnshire. There are no drastic cuts to services and we are fortunate to be able to take money out of reserves.”

Councillor Sue Woolley said: “We are not in this position by luck but by judgement”, having resisted calls to spend the reserves before.

Lincolnshire Police approved a rise of its council tax precept by £14.94 for Band D properties on February 3 in order "to help decrease the force’s funding gap".

Chief constable, Chris Haward, said: “We had planned our budget around a number of possible options, and one was that the precept was approved at this level, which helps immensely in being able to maintain a good and effective level of policing here in Lincolnshire."