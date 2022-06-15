Employees from South Kesteven District Council Waste Department have walked 26 miles in aid of additional needs schools in Grantham.

The walk took place on Saturday, June 11, to support FOSA (Friends of Sandon & Ambergate). The group set off from a very windy Lincoln Cathedral at 9am, arriving in Grantham at 5.30pm. It was a long, but successful, day with just a 20-minute stop at Leadenham for a picnic lunch.

David Bennington, Dave Leivers, Blake Hutchinson, Rhys Page, and Jordan Brooks from SKDC IT Departments with friends Darren Brooks also decided to take part in the marathon walk to support the schools.

The group on their maraton fundraiser (57306708)

Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) comprises of two Grantham-based schools, Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School. They cater for pupils between the ages of three and 19 with moderate to severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

David Bennington, whose son is a pupil at GANF, set up the challenge five years ago and thought that it would be a great idea to do it again.

David said: “When I suggested it to my work colleagues, they were all very keen to help. My son has progressed so well at GANF and takes part in many extra-curricular activities, so I just wanted to do something to give back. My colleagues jumped at the chance to help raise money for such a fantastic local cause.”

Smiles all round (57306710)

Dave Leivers also took part five years ago and said: “I couldn’t wait to do it all again to raise money for the pupils.

" I follow the GANF & FOSA pages on social media and you can see how much the children benefit from extra funding, so it was a very easy decision for me to do it again.”

The group had reached £1,170 in online donations by the end of their marathon walk but there is still time to donate. If you wish to make a donation, go to https://gofund.me/449cb44b

The SKDC team enjoying the day (57306712)

Katie Bennington, Chair of FOSA, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took part. They should all be extremely proud of themselves for what they achieved on the day. They have raised a phenomenal amount of money for the pupils which will go towards our next project at the schools.”