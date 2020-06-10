Home   News   Article

Council thanks volunteers in Grantham and the district for their dedicated community work

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:27, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 09:30, 10 June 2020

Volunteers have been thanked by the district council for their hard work in the community.

Following on from National Volunteers’ Week, South Kesteven District Council is officially thanking more than 50 groups for their community work, with dozens of local heroes nominated for their individual efforts.

All are being sent signed certificates of appreciation by the council as part of the annual event focusing on voluntary work. SKDC’s social media campaign to celebrate the work of volunteers included Facebook posts seen by more than 30,000 people with lots of support for the work of unsung heroes.

