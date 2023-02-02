The council is proposing to create a new customer services hub in the town's cinema building.

South Kesteven District Council will ask for £900,000 to fit out the vacant units in the Savoy cinema in Grantham town centre.

The services are temporarily being housed in the nearby Guildhall Arts Centre.

Savoy Cinema. Photo: LDRS/The Lincolnite (62214758)

Another public sector service would also move into the space and would share a percentage of the overall costs.

The council says the new public services hub will save money through more efficient heating, and promote flexible working.

SKDC recently moved their headquarters from the ageing building on St Peter’s Hill to the top floor of the Savoy cinema.

Cabinet will be asked to approve the £900,000 allowance and a lease agreement at next week’s meeting.

The move is expected to be completed by the autumn.

Detailed designs and estimated costings for the new service hub have been drawn up.

Public documents don’t currently state how much of the total cost would be paid by the council’s partner.

The report says: “Following the successful transfer of the council offices to the Picture House, attention in now focused on bringing forward a Customer Services Hub to occupy the two empty lower floor units, located next to the Savoy cinema, adjacent to the new office location.

“The space provides an opportunity to work with a public sector partner who has expressed interest in sharing space, offering a single point of contact for a range of public sector services for the residents of South Kesteven.”

The report will come before South Kesteven’s cabinet on Tuesday, February 7.