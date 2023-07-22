A pivotal decision on two major solar farm plans awaits the council’s decision in a meeting next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will consider projects located in Folkingham and Gonerby Moor – both lasting 40 years – at their meeting next Thursday (July 27).

GS Ignis Limited, the applicant for the proposed solar farm at Washdyke Farm, Billingborough Road in Folkingham, plans to install ground-mounted solar PV panels with a generating capacity of 27 megawatts (MW).

Washydyke Farm, Billingborough road in Folkingham

The proposal includes necessary infrastructure, landscaping, and environmental enhancements for a temporary period of 40 years.

Despite the claim that the project will significantly contribute to the UK’s renewable energy goals, objections have surfaced regarding its potential impact on the local environment and community.

Council officers recommend refusing planning permission and stated: “The proposed development, by virtue of its scale, siting and appearance would have a significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the open countryside.”

Land off Green Lane, Gonerby Moor

Meanwhile, the second project at Land off Green Lane, Gonerby Moor, proposed by Lightsource SPV 217 Limited, also involves the installation of a solar farm.

The project includes similar infrastructure to the Washdyke Farm proposal and is also planned for a temporary period of 40 years.

Despite concerns about the visual impact and compatibility with the surrounding landscape, the officers recommend granting planning permission subject to conditions.

The officer’s report highlights: “The electricity generated by the proposed development and the contribution that this makes towards meeting the national objective of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant benefit.”

The council’s offices will host the meeting at 1pm next Thursday.