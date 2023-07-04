The council will be asked to support a strategy to improve culture within the district over the next three years.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet meeting next Tuesday (July 11) will discuss its proposed Culture Strategy for 2023 to 2026.

The cabinet will discuss seven key areas and where improvements can be made.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

These areas include economy and growth, partnership and collaboration, equality and inclusion, placemaking, health and wellbeing, value for money and culture venues and programmes.

A number of consultation events held from November 2022 to February 2023 showed that culture was important to people in the district.

The survey found 92 per cent of respondents said it had a positive impact on health and wellbeing.

One respondent quoted in the survey said: “Cultural activities are critical to wellbeing, diversity and inclusiveness in communities, particularly in hard times.”

In terms of SKDC’s involvement in culture, the report suggested there was a “lack of commitment and culture leadership from SKDC”.

It was suggested “improved communication, cooperation and consultation would be beneficial to increasing participation and widening the audience footprint”.

Funding was also highlighted as something needing to be improved as 86 per cent of respondents said more was needed.

The 2023-2026 strategy provides a framework for how the council can improve culture within the district.

The seven key themes are:

Economy and growth – the council will aim to identify areas of growth and positive impact on the economy and work closely with economic development and tourism services.

Partnership and collaboration – produce a central point of contact for opportunities to be promoted, more collaborative work across the district, build strong links with neighbouring districts

Equality and inclusion – increase audiences from underrepresented groups and ensure programmes are accessible to rural communities

Placemaking – Support communities to run outreach events around South Kesteven and maximise opportunities at three key venues, including Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre, Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange.

Health and wellbeing – work with partners to tackle health inequalities and design a promotional campaign on benefits of culture.

Value for money – work with cultural network to identify, promote and support securing of external funding.

Culture venues and programmes – develop volunteering opportunities, explore more digital events and improve promotion and awareness of events.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: "The Cultural Strategy showcases our commitment to widen and improve the cultural landscape of the district.

"By investing in culture, we can enrich the lives of residents, boost the local economy and be somewhere that people want to live, work and visit.

"The pandemic had a long-lasting impact on cultural activities in South Kesteven and beyond, with income, funding and audiences all significantly reduced. This strategy will help us secure new opportunities and support our cultural scene to build back stronger."