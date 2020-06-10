Home   News   Article

Free car parking to be extended in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 18:23, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 18:25, 10 June 2020

South Kesteven District Council is to extend free parking in its car parks across the district for a further month to support the initial phase of the reopening of town centres on Monday (June 15).

Free parking in council-run car parks was initially introduced in March to support key workers and others who needed to make essential journeys by car during lockdown.

The decision was due to be reviewed on June 30 but cabinet will now be asked on Tuesday (16 June) to ratify a decision to extend this period until the end of July agreed by informal cabinet.

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE