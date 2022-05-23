South Kesteven District Council has secured government funding to help residents improve their homes warmth and efficiency.

The Home Energy Upgrade Scheme is offering a variety of fully-funded energy efficient home improvements to eligible home owners.

Funding available could be up to £25,000 per property, but most will receive upgrades up to the value of £10,000.

Tenants who are renting privately are also able to apply, but landlords must contribute to one third of the total costs.

This scheme is from a consortium of councils, which includes SKDC, City of Lincoln Council, North Kesteven District Council and the West Lindsey District Council.

There is a capacity to improve more than 500 households across the four districts.

Improvements a householder can receive will be dictated by the property type, but can include insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps and high heat retention electric storage heaters.

Councillor Mark Whittington, cabinet member for waste and climate change at SKDC, said: "Energy costs are soaring and this is an important way for qualifying residents to receive fully funded improvements to help to make their homes warmer and reduce energy bills.

"Every home upgraded will improve its environmental performance, boosting our ambitions for the district to become net-zero carbon as soon as viable before 2050."

As energy bills are at an all time high, SKDC is providing this scheme to help residents save money whilst keeping warm.

SKDC is also working with energy experts, YES Energy Solutions, to help residents qualify for this scheme.

For a resident to qualify, they must have a household income of £30,000 or less, or receive means tested benefits.

The properties must also be suitable for the measures available in the scheme and have a low energy efficiency rating.

For more information in the scheme go to http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15802 or call YES Energy Solutions at 03309 126 199 to register their interest.