The council will look into flooding on a road at an entrance to a supermarket.

The flooding is at the service entrance to Aldi on Harlaxton Road.

Lincolnshire County Council says it is aware of the issue and is investigating the problem.

A spokesperson for LCC said: "We are aware of the issues with this water on the road and we are going to fully jet and survey the drainage in this area.

The road is flooded on the entrance to Aldi on Harlaxton Road in Grantham. (63608973)

"By carrying out this type of work we will either clear the cause of the problem or be able to identify a defect which we will then sort out as soon as possible."