The council is conducting a review of the Council Tax Support Scheme in the district.

South Kesteven District Council has opened a consultation to let people have their say on the principles the scheme operates by and how it might be changed to meet the needs of residents.

Councillor Adam Stokes, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for finance and leisure, said: "We would like to know what people think of the scheme, even if they don’t receive council tax support.

Council tax and model of home from wood. (56461818)

"The feedback will help inform any decision SKDC members make about the scheme early next year in time for any improvements to be implemented for the start of the next financial year, in April 2023.

"We would also welcome opinions on our Discretionary Payment Scheme and a proposal to extend an exemption for special constables and for those leaving the care system."

The scheme enables financial support to be calculated depending on income and household circumstances, which are then applied to reduce council tax bills.

Those who choose to take part will be asked for their views on SKDC’s Discretionary Payment Scheme.

This is designed to offer additional short-term limited support to those struggling to pay their council tax, as well as proposals to extend exemptions for special constables and those leaving the care system for a further year.

To take part in the consultation go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/counciltaxsupportschemesurvey.

The consultation closes on Friday, October 21.