South Kesteven District Council website affected by regional network disruption

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:57, 23 September 2022
 | Updated: 13:02, 23 September 2022

The district council website continues affected by regional network disruption.

South Kesteven District Council's website and online services have been disrupted by regional ICT network issues.

This comes after several public service websites and phone systems went down on Wednesday morning, including councils, schools and libraries.

South Kesteven District Council has outlined its budget. (55238974)
A council spokesperson said: "The SKDC website continues to be impacted by the regional ICT network disruption which may also affect our online services.

"We are working with our partners to resolve the situation and apologise for any inconvenience."

